Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich rejected again on Alexander Nübel; Bayern, Borussia Dortmund battle for Celtic youngster; Konrad Laimer closes in on Bayern announcement; Chelsea making flash move for Marcus Thuram?; Niclas Füllkrug has new agent; & MORE!

Bayern Munich made another attempt to bring Alexander Nübel back early from his loan at AS Monaco last week, but was rejected. This time, it appears that AS Monaco stiff-armed the Bavarians because they do not have a fallback plan at goalkeeper:

A real conspiracy theorist would say that Bayern Munich made a last ditch attempt on Nübel because club executives are having serious doubts on whether or not Manuel Neuer can regain his pre-injury form.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are set to fight it out on the pitch — and potentially on the transfer battleground in the second half of the season.

Sport Bild captured a report from Tuttomercato that places Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund as the main bidders on Celtic youngster Rocco Vata.

Vata is a 17-year-old attacking midfielder (if there is one thing Bayern Munich needs, it’s more attacking midfielders):

As the Italian newspaper “Tuttomercato” reports, the two Bundesliga clubs are interested in Rocco Vata (17). Rocco, who? The attacking midfielder is currently under contract with Celtic Glasgow and still has a contract there until 2025. Due to good performances in training and convincing appearances in the second team (eight goals and one assist in 14 games) of the traditional club, Vata was rewarded on Wednesday evening with his first appearance for the professionals. The Irishman came on as a late substitute in the 4-0 win against Hibernian FC but was unable to do much self-promotion in the six minutes. Nevertheless, the top European clubs around Bayern, Dortmund & Co. have had Vata in their sights for a long time. In addition to the two Bundesliga clubs, Atlético Madrid are said to have set their scouts on the jewel. Juventus Turin, AS Roma and AC Milan are also said to be interested, after Vata shone in the “Youth League” against the youth team from RB Leipzig, among others. When and if there will be further operations is unclear. However, it is only a matter of time before the right-footed player earns a permanent place in the Celtic squad. The only question is how much longer will he stay with the Scots? With the well-known competition, Vata should sooner or later consider the next step in his career. Maybe he’ll end up in the Bundesliga...

Another week and Bayern Munich provided its fanbase with another shocker or two.

As always, there is plenty to talk about when it comes to Bayern Munich — and we start this episode by rapping about the surprise pickup of Daley Blind and what appears to be a nearly done deal for Yann Sommer.

Here is the full rundown for what we have on tap:

What Daley Blind will bring to Bayern Munich — and what it means for other players on the roster.

The latest on where things stand with Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Yann Sommer.

The Harry Kane pipedream appears to be dead, so is Randal Kolo Muani a viable option to be Bayern Munich’s striker of the future?

Was Leon Goretzka using the World Cup platform to grandstand?

Julian Nagelsmann had some interesting thoughts on coaching.

Like Timo Werner recognized, there is no place like home. Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz should return to Germany before he gets swallowed up in the English vortex:

Niclas Füllkrug is readying himself for a move — and potentially a (relatively) big contract. The Germany international has a new agency ready to help facilitate it for him:

In this episode of Bavarian Podcast Works’ Flagship show, Tom and Schnitzel discuss:

Thoughts on the Daley Blind signing

The added, and needed depth in Bayern’s defense

The rotations Nagelsmann will have to make during the Rückrunde

Realistic expectations of Blind; how much and where he’ll mostly deputize

Bayern’s crowded midfield and attack

If we think Bayern will definitely sign Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach

Bayern’s ability to announce transfers out of thin air

Neuer’s choices of what to do while on holiday

DAD JOKES GALORE!

It looks like we could be seeing an announcement on Bayern Munich’s signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer very, very soon:

