Report: Bayern Munich might have to double offer to procure Yann Sommer, who will be devastated if move fails

One of the stories that broke on Monday regarding Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Yann Sommer was that the club was weighing making a bigger offer to its Bundesliga rival for the goalkeeper.

Now we know what that offer might have to look like to get a deal done between the two sides. As of now, Gladbach — allegedly — has moved on from talks of a sale to Bayern Munich.

However, a strong offer that would allow Die Fohlen to quickly grab a replacement could sway Gladbach into making a deal per Sky’s Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Gladbach consider that Sommer to Bayern deal has fallen through and don’t want further unrest. On the other hand from Bayern’s point of view, a deal is still possible - but the club has to make a significantly better offer. Bayern value Sommer at around €5m and don’t want to pay €10m at the moment (Gladbach’s favourite replacement Jonas Omlin would cost €8-10m). But as long as Bayern don’t improve their offer, Sommer will definitely not move.

The recent stories about Manuel Neuer’s leg injury indicate that Bayern Munich might be wary of what Neuer’s form will be when he returns. If that is, indeed, the case, a move for Sommer might be pivotal.

But...it might not just be a big move for Bayern Munich. According to Blick journalist Andreas Boeni (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Sommer has his heart set on the move and will be very disappointed if things do not work out:

If his move to Bayern fell through, it’d be a very tough blow mentally for Yann Sommer. The goalkeeper sees it as an incredible chance to start for Bayern for at least the next 6 months and compete for the titles. After 8.5 years at Gladbach, he’d deserve this move.

It can probably be assumed that the genesis of this report probably comes from Sommer’s camp.