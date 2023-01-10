New year, new boss? Bayern Munich players happy under Julian Nagelsmann after attitude adjustment

If there is something to take out of the early part of Bayern Munich's winter training camp in Doha, it's an interesting report from Bild.

Per the German outlet, things in the locker room are the best they have ever been while Julian Nagelsmann has been at the helm of the squad. This is — allegedly — due to the coach changing his attitude and how he communicates with players.

One particular thing that Nagelsmann used to do, but has stopped doing is talking so much to team leaders Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer, and Joshua Kimmich. According to Bild, now Nagelsmann is openly up the lines of communication and chatting with everyone instead of just the “big three”:

At the beginning of his tenure, the coach spoke almost exclusively to top leaders such as Thomas Müller (33), Manuel Neuer (36) and Joshua Kimmich (27), which caused displeasure among some players. As is particularly evident in Qatar, Nagelsmann now regularly talks to all the players. A small change that, according to BILD information, was very well received by the team and lifted the spirits of the record champions properly.

Having a happy team is one part of the battle of this season and if the players feel like Nagelsmann is making an effort to build relationships with them, it cannot hurt building more of a bond between the roster and the coach.