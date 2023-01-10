Report: Bayern Munich bosses fearful of Manuel Neuer’s injury, want long-term contract for any new goalkeeper

According to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich executives are wary of when Manuel Neuer will be able to return to the club following his leg injury — and if he will be able to perform at the same level that he did prior to his skiing accident:

Bayern bosses fear that Manuel Neuer could be out longer than previously believed. Although they’re hoping Neuer would be back in time for pre-season, there are doubts about that. Therefore, the club wants a new goalkeeper on a long-term contract, not just 6 months. In talks with the management of Yann Sommer, there was talk of a 2.5 year deal. As of today, there’s simply no guarantee as to when Neuer will return – and in what condition.

It is completely logical for Bayern Munich’s decision-makers to be apprehensive about Neuer. The Germany international is 36-years-old and suffered a traumatic injury. If he cannot regain his lateral quickness and ability to make explosive movements, he likely will not be able to achieve the same level of success that he previously had in between the sticks.

On the flipside, there is also no reason to think that Neuer could not aptly reinvent himself like so many other athletes have in the twilight of their respective careers. Surely though, Bayern Munich cannot afford to take any chances, and a contingency plan would be prudent moving forward.