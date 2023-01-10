Germany Watch: Niclas Füllkrug wants to leave Werder Bremen in the summer

Germany striker Niclas Füllkrug could be on his way to a new club soon.

According to Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, the Werder Bremen forward wants to take the next step in his career in the summer, and his club are aware of his intentions. Although no clubs have been named as possible destinations as of now, certain Premier League and Serie A clubs are said to be interested in the 29-year old, as well as clubs from Germany.

News #Füllkrug: The player wants to make the next step in summer. Bremen aware of it. A winter transfer is not ruled out but unlikely. He has clear expectations about the possible new club. Price tag at this stage between €15-20m! Clubs from , and are in. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/5T5gCNWR5C — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 9, 2023

As Germany’s top club, Bayern Munich have naturally been linked to Füllkrug as well. With Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s future uncertain, and a move for Spurs striker Harry Kane looking increasingly difficult, Füllkrug has been touted as a cheap yet reliable option.

However, the price tag might make Bayern a bit hesitant. While Füllkrug is worth around 10 million euros as per Transfermarkt, Bremen have set a 15-20m price tag on him. Said price tag is subject to change, of course, depending on how the rest of Füllkrug’s season goes, but it definitely could be considered a bit much for a striker who was, until very recently, playing in the 2. Bundesliga.

Füllkrug has made quite a meteoric rise in the past year, and he currently leads the Bundesliga scorer charts with 10 goals to his name so far. He capped off his splendid year with his first senior callup to the national team, and scored 3 goals from only 4 appearances. He was one of Germany’s only standout players at the World Cup, so it makes sense that he wants to take his career to the next level. Where that will be, and when that will be, remains to be seen.