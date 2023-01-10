Leon Goretzka wants to see Bayern Munich build on a strong first half

Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka missed the early part of the season due to knee surgery and the 27-year-old spoke openly about that process, along with the squad’s strong performance in the Hinrunde.

“The knee operation came at a bad time, of course. I already had two weeks of pre-season in my legs, was in good spirits - and then I had to go under the knife. But I still saw the time as preseason. I was able to run again quickly and lay the foundations. I used the rehab to come back in top shape and not have any problems hitting the ground running. That paid off quickly, so I was able to get straight back to playing and helping the team again,” Goretzka told FCBayern.com.

Even without Goretzka being available for a good portion of the first half of the season, Bayern Munich excelled. Goretzka thinks the team can look back at the performance from late 2022 fondly.

“We can be satisfied, especially in terms of the development of our game, regardless of the results. We had a more difficult period, but we fought our way out of it because of the way we played. Now we’re doing well in all competitions. We have to make sure that we pick up where we left off and quickly remember the automatisms that we trained here at Bayern. That’s the task up to the start of the second half of the campaign,” said Goretzka.

Now, Bayern Munich will have the chance to start grinding away on a treble. Can the team successfully work through what will be a challenging schedule?

With a (hopefully) healthy Goretzka, things might come a little bit easier.