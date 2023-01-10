Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller ready to battle for playing time

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller is working his way back from an injury that cost him games at the end of the Hinrunde and probably affected his form at the World Cup, but the veteran will not make excuses.

The Germany international says he is fit and ready to go.

“My back is fine. Overall, I’m physically very good. Of course, the phase in October wasn’t great for me personally, but it was good for the club, I think we won all the games. I’m just trying to get fit as best as I can now to help the team,” Müller said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

For Müller, however, a return does not necessarily mean that he will be at home playing in his normal free-roaming No. 10 position.

“We have seven or eight players fighting for four positions. There will always be players out for rest or injuries, so we need everyone. The team has been doing very well so far. It worked well without me and will hopefully work with me, too,” Müller stated. “I feel good playing centrally. That’s where my strengths are, in the half-space or in the box. Before my injury I played as striker, it’s an option. I’m mostly likely to play there or as No. 10. The coach decides, it’s about performance.”