Daily Schmankerl: Manchester United opts of out race for Bayern Munich star; Real Madrid chasing PSG’s Achraf Hakimi; Everyone loves Jamal Musiala; Gareth Bale retires; Chelsea inches closer to Joao Felix; and MORE!

Manchester United has reportedly moved on from a potential pursuit of Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. It remains to be seen if this removes any leverage the Cameroon international has in his contract negotiations with Bayern Munich:

Manchester United have ruled out signing Vincent Aboubakar or Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting with Wout Weghorst their ‘main aim’, according to reports. Erik ten Hag wants to land a new striker to compensate for the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. Memphis Depay is another player on the club’s list of potential recruits, with Barcelona open to offloading the forward this winter.

The rumors linking Manchester United to Wout Weghorst seem to be legit and heating up. The big Dutchman starred for Wolfsburg before moving on to Burnley (he is currently on loan with Besiktas):

Manchester United are working to find a solution with Besiktas and Burnley to get Wout Weghorst deal done — both player and club side are confident #MUFC



Talks will continue as player has been very clear: he doesn’t want to miss this big chance, Erik ten Hag wants him. pic.twitter.com/vA665n7Fjq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2023

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala continues to wow everyone:

Reported Liverpool target Jamal Musiala will go on to win the Ballon D’Or, with former teammate Lewis Bate telling The Telegraph that he is the best youngster in the world. Musiala is certainly one of the most exciting talents in world football right now. He has been outstanding for Bayern Munich this season, scoring 12 goals and contributing 10 assists in all competitions. Meanwhile, the CIES Football Observatory rated Musiala as the player with the eighth highest value in world football. They suggested that he is now worth around £128 million. He has admirers at Anfield. Journalist Florian Plettenberg reported on Twitter in October that Liverpool want the 19-year-old. He is not looking to leave Bayern Munich. But perhaps Liverpool have been given additional reason to try and make a future move happen. Bate played alongside Musiala in the Chelsea youth ranks. And he has suggested that he has an even higher ceiling than Jude Bellingham. “He was always going to go to the very top, he’s there now, but he will go on to win the Ballon D’Or,” he told The Telegraph. “For me, I am biased because I grew up with him, he’s the best youngster in the world.”

Another week and Bayern Munich provided its fanbase with another shocker or two.

As always, there is plenty to talk about when it comes to Bayern Munich — and we start this episode by rapping about the surprise pickup of Daley Blind and what appears to be a nearly done deal for Yann Sommer.

Here is the full rundown for what we have on tap:

What Daley Blind will bring to Bayern Munich — and what it means for other players on the roster.

The latest on where things stand with Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Yann Sommer.

The Harry Kane pipedream appears to be dead, so is Randal Kolo Muani a viable option to be Bayern Munich’s striker of the future?

Was Leon Goretzka using the World Cup platform to grandstand?

Julian Nagelsmann had some interesting thoughts on coaching.

Real Madrid could be working toward bringing Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi back into the fold:

Another target for Real Madrid is PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi, who came through Los Blancos’ youth ranks before leaving permanently in 2020 following a successful loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.

Werder Bremen star and Germany international Niclas Füllkrug wants to see the national team return to prominence for the Euro 2024 competition.

“Recalling my youth, I was a huge Germany fan. Back then every fan had that feeling towards the national team. The support was the same from all directions. It would be nice to get this feeling back for Euro 24,” said Füllkrug. “These are the first steps and we’ll have to work for them. We have to show people again that it’s worth coming to the stadium.“

In this episode of Bavarian Podcast Works’ Flagship show, Tom and Schnitzel discuss:

Thoughts on the Daley Blind signing

The added, and needed depth in Bayern’s defense

The rotations Nagelsmann will have to make during the Rückrunde

Realistic expectations of Blind; how much and where he’ll mostly deputize

Bayern’s crowded midfield and attack

If we think Bayern will definitely sign Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach

Bayern’s ability to announce transfers out of thin air

Neuer’s choices of what to do while on holiday

DAD JOKES GALORE!

According to The Sun, Chelsea FC is in talks with Arsenal FC transfer target Mykhaylo Mudryk:

Chelsea are continuing talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over a possible deal for Mykhaylo Mudryk, but the winger is split over whether to join the Blues instead of Arsenal.

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal has upped its offer or Mudryk:

Arsenal have improved their proposal to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, confirmed — as talks are on after €40m plus €20m bid rejected. ⚪️ #AFC



It’s up to Shakhtar now, as @yehor__d reported.



Chelsea, also interested in Mudryk in case Arsenal deal collapses. #AFC remain priority. pic.twitter.com/YBYWFSlZSy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2023

It remains to be seen exactly how high Arsenal will go, though. The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the Gunners are not interested in trying to match Chelsea euro-for-euro and have turned their attention back over to Atlético Madrid’s Joao Felix:

Arsenal don’t want to engage with Chelsea in a bidding war for Mudryk and so could re-focus their attentions over the initial loan signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid. Manchester United are also interested in the Portugal forward.

David Ornstein of The Athletic later reported that Chelsea FC reach an agreement to bring in Felix on a six-month loan:

Chelsea reach verbal agreement to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid. Fee ~€11m (below initial #Atleti ask). Man Utd + Arsenal keen so 23yo had choice & #CFC project appealed. More reinforcements to follow this month @TheAthleticFC #MUFC #AFC https://t.co/igZlGZuf8h — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 9, 2023

Fabrizio Romano expects the deal to get done soon:

Chelsea are now expected to close in on João Félix deal in 24/48h — as final details of the agreement with Atletico Madrid are being finalised #CFC



All parties ready to prepare documents and get it signed. Full package around €11m, salary covered by Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/6jWNUkNGO6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2023

Gareth Bale was the one man that the Philadelphia Union could not let affect the MLS Championship game.

Bale did anyway and led LAFC to the title — which would be the last one of his career. Bale has called it quits after a massively successful career and now will presumably spend his days playing golf (assuredly exactly how he envisions retirement):

I don’t mean this as an insult to Bale, but for as much as he achieved, it feels like there was so much more we never saw. Injuries, his love of golf, and his penchant for annoying some of his coaches really stood in the way of the world really seeing all of the talent he had on a grander scale.

Bale was a fantastic player for sure, but it just feels like he could have shown the world even more.