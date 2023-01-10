Herbert Hainer celebrates the advancements of the FC Bayern Frauen

2022 was a banner year for women’s football — in Germany in particular. The EURO Final between Germany and England demolished viewership records, and many of the same players were part of another benchmark in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, when the Bayern Munich Frauen set a home attendance record in a spectacular win over FC Barcelona.

Fans will hope this is the beginning of a groundswell for the women’s game to take its next steps in Germany. And Bayern are one of the teams at the forefront.

“We’ve been steadily getting closer to this objective for many years, and the 3-1 win against Barcelona in front of a record crowd for German women’s football at our Allianz Arena was certainly the next milestone,” FC Bayern president Herbert Hainer reflected in his New Year’s interview for FCBayern.com. “The crowd, which would certainly have been even bigger if the kick-off hadn’t been at 9pm, shows that women’s football has reached a new dimension. Now we are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League again and know that we can beat anyone.”

Last season’s Champions League campaign didn’t end in the best of ways for the Frauen, but a strong December will have coach Alexander Straus and his troops buzzing with confidence. The women’s game looks set to grow in leaps and bounds across Europe in the coming years — and the FC Bayern Frauen don’t intend to be left behind by the revolution.