Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expecting fired up Bayern Munich for Rückrunde

Bayern Munich club legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge does not expect the team’s players to sulk about the injuries on the roster or some of the poor performances at the World Cup in Qatar.

No, Rummenigge is expecting resilience and fire.

“The players came back from the World Cup in Russia in 2018 with great disappointment. They then compensated for their frustration with great ambition in the Bundesliga and gave their all to FC Bayern,” Rummenigge told Abendzeitung. “With Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernández and Sadio Mané, three top performers are now missing. Of course, I hope for the new year that no other players get injured.”

Specifically, Rummenigge knows that the players will have be focused and confident heading into the Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

“The encounter could also be a Champions League final,” Rummenigge said. “Expectations are very high in the Champions League this season. The two best players in the World Cup, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, play for PSG. Messi was able to crown his fantastic career with the World Cup title and Mbappé became the top scorer in Qatar. The offensive potential of Paris is therefore à la bonne heure.”