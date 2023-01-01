Bayern Munich’s 2023/24 home kit to have massive color change

Bayern Munich will be suiting up in, well, a rather unorthodox look when next season rolls around.

According to the good people at Footy Headlines, Bayern’s new home kit will be a stark departure from tradition. The biggest change is that the kit will be predominantly white. Not red, white. The club’s traditional red will be present, just on the sleeves, not the whole kit. Footy Headlines is describing the look as a “reverse Arsenal,” a palette swap with Arsenal’s usual look of white sleeves on a red backdrop.

Although no exact details regarding the design have emerged yet, this prediction should give a decent impression of what the kit might look like. Needless to say, it’s not great.

Bayern's home kit for next season will be mainly white with red sleeves. The exact look is not known yet, but the prediction below should give a good impression of the shirt. It is the first time in history that Bayern get a mainly white home kit [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/2F2XearGnF — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 31, 2022

Who in God’s name thought of this idea, and who in God’s name thought it was a good one? We can’t be sure, but the fans will most likely be outraged by the change. Remember, we’re talking about a fanbase who forced the club to change its blue home shirts to red back in 2018. Back then, the club released a statement saying that all Bayern home kits from then on would only be red and white. So the new kit isn’t entirely against the new rules, since it does feature both colors, but…we’ll see what the fans say.

Contrary to popular belief though, this isn’t the first time Bayern wore a predominantly white kit. Way back in the 1930s, Bayern wore white shirts with burgundy sleeves when they won their first ever German championship. A similar kit was released in 2020 to celebrate the club’s 120th anniversary, and was worn in one Bundesliga game.

The new home kit will most likely be released in late May, as per Bayern tradition to wear the new season’s kits in the last home game of the season.