Daily Schmankerl: Happy New Year from BFW; Cristiano Ronaldo had an offer from...Sporting KC?;Real Madrid trying to beat Liverpool, Manchester United, Man City, and Chelsea to Jude Bellingham; Luka Modric on the move?; and MORE!

As of the time of this publication, it is now officially 2023 on the East Coast of the United States and we at BFW want to thank you for a great 2022, while looking forward to covering everything Bayern Munich and Germany-related in the next 12 months.

This year presents a lot of intrigue for both Bayern Munich and Germany. For Bayern Munich, the club will seek do the unthinkable and capture a treble without both Manuel Neuer and Lucas Hernandez. Julian Nagelsmann’s coaching chops will be tested and we should start to get glimpses on how the next generation of Bayern Munich players start to take over the squad from the old guard. Surely, following how this all develops will be fascinating.

As for Germany, Hansi Flick will try to somehow get Die Mannschaft back on the winning track after a thoroughly disappointing showing at the World Cup in Qatar. Like Bayern Munich, Germany has a lot of unanswered questions that require an answer. The German national team needs to make progress in 2023 or risk having another embarrassing showing at the Euro 2024 competition.

So, stick with us…we are buckling up for what will be a wild ride in 2023.

How wild would it have been if Cristiano Ronaldo inked a deal with Sporting KC? There might have been outside reasons to thwart a move to the United States, but Taylor Twellman seems to have had some inside info:

Multiple @MLS teams inquired about Ronaldo and his future but 1 team was already at the table: @SportingKC

Their offer was so compelling that Ronaldo’s team had multiple meetings w/SKC before taking the Saudi deal. The package (wages/commercial) was said to be “very close”. #MLS — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) December 31, 2022

Here is a little more info from journalist Tom Bogert:

Sources can confirm: Sporting KC were the MLS team that came closest to signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Talks ongoing for weeks, it was a real possibility.



Package was very good. Plans were being made to make it happen. SKC had his "discovery rights" (i.e. path to sign him). Wild. https://t.co/MIXxIEPHHY pic.twitter.com/On4bRwasdo — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 31, 2022

SKC had plans set for all the smaller details how a potential Ronaldo arrival would change things. Ownership involved in talks and others. Patrick Mahomes an example of a superstar in a "small market" which Ronaldo's camp liked.



Ronaldo officially signed in Saudi Arabia today. pic.twitter.com/eISas41Zm3 — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 31, 2022

Real Madrid is looking to swoop in and secure Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham before Liverpool FC, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea FC can get their hooks into the talented midfielder:

Real Madrid are ready to spend over €100 million to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and are confident they will be able to speed up transfer talks in January, sources told ESPN. The LaLiga giants view the England international, 19, as a priority signing for next season but are aware of competition from Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and, above all, Liverpool. In November, sources told ESPN that while Liverpool were leading the race to land Bellingham, Madrid believed they were still well-positioned to win the battle for the teenager’s signing. Since then, Bellingham’s outstanding performances for England at the World Cup have increased his value even further — but sources have told ESPN that Madrid are unwilling to make what they would view as a “crazy” offer to sign him. Madrid would view a €100m fee as a sensible figure and hope that the good relationship between club president Florentino Perez and Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke could help clinch the deal. Conversations between Madrid executives and the player’s entourage have also remained positive, sources said, and the club are confident that the long-term work they have put in to convince both Dortmund and the player will eventually bear fruit.

Would Bellingham opt for a future in Spain rather than heading back to England? I tend to think he will move to the Premier League, but Madrid will certainly make him a tempting offer.

Speaking of Jude Bellingham, we saw the story about how Bayern Munich tried a last minute attempt to try and snatch him away from Borussia Dortmund just prior to his decision to move to BVB, the bigger story is really how Dortmund convinced Bellingham to move to Germany over Manchester United:

As is well known, Jude Bellingham switched from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020 as a 17-year-old. The teenager quickly became a regular player and has been the biggest factor in Borussia’s game since this season at the latest. No wonder, then, that numerous top clubs are queuing up for Bellingham. It was by no means certain that BVB won the race for the midfielder two and a half years ago. Among other things, Bellingham canceled FC Bayern because the youngster was afraid of not getting enough playing time. Now Dong Ren, the former managing director of Bellingham’s then club Birmingham City, has revealed that four Premier League clubs were also in the draw - Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Manchester United tried to impress the young player and his family by introducing him to Sir Alex Ferguson. At Chelsea, it was then transfer boss Marina Granovskaia who met with Bellingham - in vain. “United made us the biggest offer compared to Bayern, Dortmund, Leicester or other clubs like Wolves,” Ren revealed on Mundo Deportivo. “We sat down and talked about how we could convince Bellingham. But Jude didn’t base his decision on money. They offered much more salary than the others. Maybe double. He would have had guaranteed millions in the bank and didn’t take them. It’s not at all normal for a player.”

Like Cristiano Ronaldo (and maybe Sergio Ramos, too), it looks like Luka Modric could be getting a tempted offer from the Saudi League as well:

✅ Everything confirmed: a club is already working to sign Luka #Modric, trying to bring another football star in Saudi League. ⭐



The contract of the midfielder with #RealMadrid expires in June. Evolving situation. ⚽ #Transfers #Calciomercato #RMCF pic.twitter.com/m5DXznkeEs — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) December 31, 2022

Former FC Barcelona star Luis Suarez passed ip MLS and Saudi Arabian options in favor of Gremio: