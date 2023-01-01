Off the Crossbar: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller supports darts pro Gabriel Clemens

Thomas Müller is known for playing other sports aside from football. Bayern Munich’s Raumdeuter is a player of golf, tennis, and even freestyle football; now, he voices his support for fellow German Gabriel Clemens who plays darts.

The 39-year-old Saarland-native has reached the Round of 16 in the World Cup (something Müller hasn’t done in the past month) and his best finishes were in that round twice. Now, he’s gone one better to become the first ever German to advance to the Quarters (DAZN via Abendzeitung). A comeback win over Jim Williams from Wales in a best of seven sets game (4-3 in favor of Clemens) was enough to make history for the “German Giant”. Müller then took to Twitter to give the big guy an equally huge congratulations:

Speaking after the game, a rather emotional Clemens said that he took his chances in a back-and-forth affair. “One just hopes that one uses the chances. I did that and was lucky that he didn’t use his one match dart - perhaps the most important throw today”, Clemens said. “In terms of fighting, it was a good performance. I’m absolutely happy.”

Clemens will face the winner of the Round of 16 game between Danny Noppert (Netherlands) and Alan Soutar (Scotland)

I loved watching darts as another sport to watch and my favorite player is without a shadow of a doubt Michael van Gerwen from the Netherlands. “Mighty Mike” was just phenomenal to watch and the way he could finish off games early on is just…oh, it was just great.

Have you watched darts? Which player do you support? Tell us in the comments!