Dayot Upamecano expects Bayern Munich to overcome tough situation

Bayern Munich center-back Dayot Upamecano can look around the team’s locker room and see some missing faces with Sadio Mané, Lucas Hernandez, and Manuel Neuer all unavailable.

Mané will come back when healed, but Hernandez and Neuer are out of the season. Specifically, Upamecano noted that Mané is working hard to return.

“It’s a difficult situation for him. I know that mentally he is incredibly strong,” Upamecano told Tz (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

“We had good preparation (in the first half of the season). We also have a good feeling as a team. The atmosphere is great. We just have to keep going,” Upamecano said.

The Frenchman has been pleased with his own performance this season, but wants to keep improving.

“I’m very satisfied, but I know that I still have a lot to learn. I just have to keep going, always fighting. Every game is a final for me,” Upamecano said. “I have a good feeling. Everyone here has great personality. We are always focused. We want to keep a clean sheet in every game.”