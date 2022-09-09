Julian Nagelsmann refusing to let Bayern Munich look past VfB Stuttgart to Barcelona

After two relatively frustrating, 1-1 draws against Borussia Monchengladbach and Union Berlin, Bayern Munich finds themselves currently residing in the third spot in the Bundesliga behind SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund.

Next up for Bayern is a visit from VfB Stuttgart, who are still without a win this season and looking to turn that around against the Rekordmeister. VfB Stuttgart have often proven to be a tricky test for Bayern in the past, and there’s added tension given the fact that Bayern play host to FC Barcelona in the Champions League just three short days after. However, Julian Nagelsmann has insisted that he’s not letting his squad look past the Stuttgart encounter despite all of the sub-plots that are attached to the colossal clash against Barcelona that will see Robert Lewandowski make a return to the Allianz Arena.

“It’s important that the players who play tomorrow focus on the game. Everyone wants to be German champion and we are not first at moment. Everyone also wants to play on Tuesday and win the CL home game,” Nagelsmann said in his press conference ahead of the Stuttgart match (via @iMiaSanMia). He now has fresh injury concern with Kingsley Coman sidelined for the time being with a muscular strain in his thigh, but he’s insisted that it’s not going to change his personnel plans too much for the Stuttgart match. There will certainly be rotations, as expected, to avoid too much fatigue accumulating for any of the players ahead of next week.

For Bayern, another slip-up in the Bundesliga could prove to be rather costly, especially if their opponents in and around the top four take care of business. A loss or a draw against Stuttgart could easily see Bayern all of the sudden slip to as low as the 7th or 8th spot in the Bundesliga table.

Looking for a more in-depth preview of the game? Why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

As always, we appreciate all the support!