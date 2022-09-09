Julian Nagelsmann will embrace squad rotation and is eager to see Bayern Munich get back on winning track in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has about had it with draws in the Bundesliga. The young coach wants his squad to go out and capture a three points this weekend.

“After two draws in the Bundesliga, we are challenged. We’re not in the spot where we want to be. Kingsley Coman got injured in training, it doesn’t look so good. I hope it’s just a strain. Joshua Kimmich, on the other hand, is doing well,” Nagelsmann said at his press conference as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “I know Pellegrino Matarazzo, he changes a lot, it’s not easy to react to that. Sometimes with a back three, sometimes with a back four. We have to be prepared for it. It’s a team wants to play football and can be dangerous if they’re given space.”

With the stress of a heavy schedule, Nagelsmann will be moving some of his players around and using some fresh legs.

“We will rotate tomorrow, there will be some changes. Everyone is fit and in good spirits. We don’t have much time until Barcelona on Tuesday so we’ll make a few changes,” said Nagelsmann. “Coman’s injury has no effect on Leroy (Sané). He won’t play tomorrow and will be given a rest because he was under a lot of strain against Inter. We have Jamal Musiala, Mathys Tel and Serge Gnabry, who have played less recently. Leon Goretzka will start next to Joshua Kimmich tomorrow, even though Marcel Sabitzer has done very well in the past few weeks , especially defensively. There’s also Ryan Gravenberch behind. I’m quite happy in that position.”

With the recent stories that have broken about some alleged squad unhappiness, can Nagelsmann find a way to make it all work?

“You always have to be the moderator. It’s part of my job to make decisions. You’re still a member of the team even if you’re not playing. Nevertheless, you have to accept the decisions and support the team,” Nagelsmann remarked.

