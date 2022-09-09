Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

After a solid success at the San Siro in midweek, Bayern Munich return to Germany for two consecutive home games in a row. The fixtures are coming in thick and fast, and most people will see the game vs VfB Stuttgart an unwelcome distraction from a much more important Champions League clash against FC Barcelona in midweek.

Of course, that kind of thinking is a trap. Stuttgart haven’t won a game yet this season, but they have far less fatigue than Bayern and coach Pellegrino Matarazzo will look at Union Berlin and Gladbach’s examples of how to frustrate this Nagelsmann system. For the coach it’s a fine balancing act between resting players for the CL and making sure Bayern gets all three points.

