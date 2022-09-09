VfB Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo ready to take on Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are raring to go again after their recent games, which included two 1-1 draws with Borussia Mönchengladbach and Union Berlin, coming either side of a 5-0 DFB-Pokal win over Viktoria Köln. A 0-2 success against Inter Milan at the San Siro in the UEFA Champions League is their latest result. Now, they must face southern neighbors VfB Stuttgart, who are 12th in the league and have only picked up two points from their last four games.

Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo spoke to the press before taking on the Rekordmeister on Matchday 6. The New Jersey native said that his team have the goods and the chance to cause trouble in Munich and maybe walk away with some points.

Pellegrino Matarazzo on Saturday's game: "We’ve got the opportunity in Munich to show what we’re capable of – particularly with the focus, unity and heart we show on the pitch. If we play as a team and stand our ground, we’re capable of getting a result in Munich." [@VfB] pic.twitter.com/hTGvRJBYbk — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 8, 2022

Matarazzo also said that they would much rather focus on improving themselves and how a Sadio Mané-led Bayern attack makes the Bavarians stronger, despite losing Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona.

Matarazzo: "We'll have to suffer. We don't have to say much about Bayern's strengths. We're prepared, our focus is on our own strengths and qualities. No Lewandowski? With Sadio Mané they are even more flexible up front, that gives them more variability. We saw that against Inter pic.twitter.com/naU2rV1J67 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 8, 2022

