VfB Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo ready to take on Bayern Munich

The American gaffer has spoken ahead of the so-called “Southern Derby.”

FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga
Will Matarazzo cause some headaches for Bayern?
Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are raring to go again after their recent games, which included two 1-1 draws with Borussia Mönchengladbach and Union Berlin, coming either side of a 5-0 DFB-Pokal win over Viktoria Köln. A 0-2 success against Inter Milan at the San Siro in the UEFA Champions League is their latest result. Now, they must face southern neighbors VfB Stuttgart, who are 12th in the league and have only picked up two points from their last four games.

Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo spoke to the press before taking on the Rekordmeister on Matchday 6. The New Jersey native said that his team have the goods and the chance to cause trouble in Munich and maybe walk away with some points.

Matarazzo also said that they would much rather focus on improving themselves and how a Sadio Mané-led Bayern attack makes the Bavarians stronger, despite losing Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona.

Looking for a more in-depth preview of the game? Why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

