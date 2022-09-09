Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala hasn’t closed door on return to England

Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala is one of the most dynamic talents in the world.

Inevitably, there will be interest from many clubs — including those in his old stomping ground of England. Would that be of interest to the Germany international?

“The Premier League is a really strong league. The big stars go there. But whether I’ll go there at some point? No idea. I only know that I enjoyed my time in England. Now I’m playing for FC Bayern, one of the best clubs in the world,” Musiala told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “And I’m enjoying it very much. Our team is really strong and we still have a lot to do.”

Even for being just 19-years-old, Musiala maintains a very mature outlook and handled that question with aplomb. When pressed about whether he wanted to be like Thomas Müller and play for one club, Musiala would only talk about the present.

“Many factors come together, many details. I’m very happy at Bayern. But you never know what will happen in six to seven years. I live in the here and now and enjoying the moment — I’m very happy at the moment,” Musiala remarked.

When it comes to how much he might actually be worth on the open market, the youngster could not care any less.

“I’m not thinking about how much I could be worth. Although it of course speaks for your performances when your value increases,” Musiala said.