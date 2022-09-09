Inter Milan players past and present react: Bayern Munich “virtually playing a different sport”

The recriminations are beginning in the Nerazzurri camp after Inter Milan fell 0-2 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The Italian Serie A side have big ambitions, after all, and even gave Bayern Munich something of a tactical back-and-forth. That they were roundly outmatched should be no great reason for despair, according to former Inter forward Antonio Cassano.

“I’ve heard many criticisms, many things said against the coach and the players,” Cassano said on Instagram, as captured by SempreInter.com. “Bayern are much stronger, they’re virtually playing another sport.

“Inter have problems, they didn’t play well, it’s true, but Bayern are one of the three strongest teams in the world. I can’t put too many criticisms on Inter or on the coach, they did what they could be the opponent was simply too strong.”

Germany international Robin Gosens — the starting left wing-back for Inter against Bayern on Wednesday and a decent shout for Hansi Flick’s Germany roster for the upcoming 2022 World Cup — hailed his team’s quality and effort but lamented their goal-scoring form.

“We need to take care of the details better. We’ve shown that we can create danger for Bayern,” Gosens said after the game, again as captured by SempreInter.com. “If we had scored the goal we were searching for in the second half it could have become a different game.

“In the Champions League, the details make the difference.”

Stéphane Dalmat, former Inter midfielder, was less impressed.

“Yesterday I saw a match in which Inter played badly,” Dalmat declared, via SempreInter.com. “It’s true that Bayern Munich are strong, but (Liverpool FC) are too. And seeing Napoli beat Liverpool 4-1, I say that compared to Inter there’s a quality problem.”

Dalmat insisted that Romelu Lukaku’s absence loomed large, and that the injured Belgian would have added a greater threat in transition for the Nerazzurri.

Finally, there’s keeper André Onana, who rallied the troops through a statement posted to Twitter:

Cadere è consentito, rialzarsi è obbligatorio. Ci rialzeremo restando uniti e dando la nostra anima in campo. Grazie Nerazzurri per il vostro sostegno nella mia prima partita a San Siro, un sogno che si è avverato. ⚫️ #ForzaInter @Inter pic.twitter.com/mSRNGrAIUO — Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) September 8, 2022

Falling is allowed, getting up is mandatory. We will get up staying united and giving our soul on the pitch. Thank you Nerazzurri for your support in my first match at San Siro, a dream that came true.

Onana made a strong impression in his first start at San Siro, with ten saves against Bayern’s fearsome attack. Now, he, Gosens, and the rest of the Inter squad have a mountain to climb if they are to get out of a Champions League group that also includes FC Barcelona. They’ll need to put this one in the rear-view mirror quickly if they are to mount a comeback.

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

