Matthijs de Ligt compares Bayern Munich and Juventus training intensity

Matthijs de Ligt has been working through Bayern Munich’s defensive ranks in the last couple of games after a short adaptation period. After only playing 8 minutes on Matchday 1 and remaining on the bench on Matchday 2, he has started every game, with the exception of Matchday 4 clash against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

After Wednesday’s UCL win against Inter Milan, the Dutchman expressed his views on the differences between trainings at Bayern Munich and his former club Juventus, as reported by kicker: “During training I play against some of the best strikers of the world. That was difficult in the beginning, but you learn day by day and improve yourself.” That’s why he is able to get more playing time, something “very important” for the defender.

Regarding the daily work and the differences between Bayern and Juventus, the Dutchman didn’t hold back: “Both approaches are tough, but in Italy it’s more about tactics and the system, and less about intensity, even less about sprints.”

Fortunately, this increase in intensity appears to be having an effect on De Ligt’s performances and the Dutch seems to be working his way to leading Bayern’s Munich defense alongside Lucas Hernández.