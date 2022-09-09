Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 10 — Why FC Barcelona will be a gauge on Bayern Munich’s progress; Harry Kane to Bayern in 2023?; Why coaching is harder now; Who should start in the Bayern Munich midfield; and MORE!

Bayern Munich pulled out a nice victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League after a disappointing showing against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga last weekend.

While Julian Nagelsmann as done a good job of managing his personnel, the recent lack of precision, efficiency, and synchronicity on offense has some fans mildly concerned.

Like always, there is plenty to talk about — including those issues listed above. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

Why coaching is getting more difficult every year (as Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco found out — and as Jürgen Klopp might soon learn). Also, did we mention there are some unhappy players at Bayern Munich now?

The FC Barcelona is going to tell us a lot about where Bayern Munich is at this stage.

Matthijs de Ligt and Lucas Hernandez look great together.

The midfield conundrum...Leon Goretzka wants to start, but Marcel Sabitzer has been great? What will happen there.

Bayern Munich and Harry Kane might really be interested in forging a relationship in 2023.

