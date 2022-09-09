 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich and 1860 Munich to celebrate 50th anniversary of Olympiastadion München with legends game

The Munich derby will surely be an entertaining game

By R.I.P. London Teams
Bomber Müller will be 75
Legends of the game have played in this hallowed ground
Photo by dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

We all know how Bayern Munich have a fierce rivalry with cross-city team 1860 Munich, with fans longing to see the two teams play in a competitive match; even though it isn’t an official game, fans got their wish. Bayern will be playing 1860 in the historic Olympiastadion München, which celebrates 50 years of existence.

The Olympiastadion München was opened in 1972 in time for the Olympics held in Munich in 1972 (hence, the name Olympiastadion). Bayern had the Olympiastadion as its home ground from its opening in 1972 to 2005, when they moved to the then newly opened Allianz Arena for the 2005/06 season.

Türkgücü München v 1. FC Saarbrücken - 3. Liga
Bayern played here for 33 years
Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

The Olympiastadion also hosted major cup finals, such as the 1974 FIFA World Cup, Euro 1988, and three European Cup/Champions League finals (1979, 1993, 1997). There’s also THAT game against England in 2001. Its regular use in recent times is serving as a concert ground.

It is a truly storied ground that has seen legends of the game grace its turf, and now it will get another chance to do so in the legends match between Bayern and 1860 under the motto: “Munich United”.

Giovane Elber will be there as well, and he can’t wait for the match to begin. “We are really looking forward to this special game in the Olympic Stadium”, Elber said (as captured by Abendzeitung). “The duel between FC Bayern and TSV 1860 has a huge tradition and has delighted fans for generations.”

Team Presentation FC Bayern Munich
Elber could suit up again come Autumn
Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images

“It’s nice that our Legends teams are playing against each other in this unique stadium to mark the anniversary 50 years after the Olympic Games”, Elber continued. “Football history was written in the Olympic Stadium, it’s something special and it is famous all over the world. We hope that many fans will come to this game and promise that we will do everything we can to offer you the best entertainment.”

The managing director of the stadium, Marian Schöne, also couldn’t contain herself as she too is anticipating the match. “Football [has] shaped the Olympic Park for over 33 years. It has inspired millions of fans with great encounters and given the fans unique moments and experiences. I am all the more pleased that we are celebrating this football history, in which FC Bayern and TSV 1860 played a key role in writing, can now celebrate together in autumn.”

The game is on October 23, 2022, with two halves of 35 minutes. Tickets are out right now and the proceeds will go to charity. So, if you happen to be in Munich in October, you can watch the game.

