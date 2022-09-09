Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka wants to start; Joshua Kimmich and Marcel Sabitzer...a couple of chickens?; Paul Wanner and Arijon Ibrahimović continue to star; Liverpool to go after Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham; and MORE!

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has spent the majority of this season on the sidelines as he battled a knee injury. Now, though, the Germany international says he is ready to return to his normal spot in Julian Nagelsmann’s starting XI.

While Goretzka thought he was ready to go against Inter Milan, but was talked down by the coaching staff, who want to bring him along more slowly. Now, though, the 27-year-old wants to start against VfB Stuttgart.

“It was explained to me in an understandable way. I think after 8-9 minutes against Union, the leap to the starting XI would’ve been too big. But now I got more minutes and training sessions and I’m ready to start,” Goretzka said.

This situation is going to be very difficult for Nagelsmann to deal with. The club has invested heavily in Goretzka with his contract and his leadership role on the squad, but Marcel Sabitzer has been outstanding in filling in for the German.

Joshua Kimmich is a madman and seems unlikely to accept a day off and any time soon, so Nagelsmann will probably have to make a choice between Goretzka and Sabitzer this weekend — and maybe going forward. None of this even considers Ryan Gravenberch either.

Joshua Kimmich’s black eye was the result of a headbutt from Marcel Sabitzer and the Germany international had a funny way of describing what happened:

Two blind chickens looking for the grain...

Bayern youngsters Arijon Ibrahimović and Paul Wanner hooked up for an awesome goal in the the UEFA Youth League:

Our first #YouthLeague goal 22/23 After a fine pass from #Wanner , #Ibrahimović scored the 1-0 lead against Inter Milan. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough for three points in the end. Let’s continue on Tuesday! #MiaSanMia #FCBayern #FCBU19

Full highlights of the match are available here.

This was pretty cool:

Lorenz Assignon stoppage time winner against AEK Larnaca was special. pic.twitter.com/WqXR6qbig8 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 8, 2022

Bayern Munich is coming off of consecutive draws in the Bundesliga (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Union Berlin) and is facing another team, who will likely be happy to pack eight or nine players into the box in hopes of squeezing out a point on the road — VfB Stuttgart.

Sitting in third place, Bayern Munich will have to find a way to break through offensively, but a lot will depend on who Julian Nagelsmann rolls out as part of his starting XI. Let take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

VfB Stuttgart’s recent form and why Bayern Munich fans should keep an eye on Borna Sosa and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

A quick discussion Bayern Munich’s struggles in its past two league games.

Some thoughts on who Nagelsmann might start — and why.

A call for Sadio Mané to take a rest.

A prediction on the match.

Inter legend Andi Brehme picks Bayern Munich to walk away as winner of Group C:

“Certainly. For me, however, Bayern are favorites - not only at Inter, but generally in the group in which Pilsen as the fourth force — with all due respect — should not win a game. Of course, Barcelona have brought in Robert Lewandowski and a few other greats, but the team has to find itself after so many arrivals and departures,” said Brehme. “I said to friends before the group draw: Bayern will win the Champions League this season. They strengthened themselves so cleverly and well with Sadio Mané, Matthijs de Ligt and the other players.”

According to Christian Falk and Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool is going to go hard after Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer:

Loris Karius is headed to Newcastle United:

❗️Excl. News #Karius: He is on verge to join Newcastle United and has already arrived at #NUFC! Darlow is injured, he should replace him. Karius will pass his medical soon. After that he will sign a short-term contract. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/sN1kSueOjF — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) September 8, 2022

So Bayern Munich open their account in the Champions League with a solid 2-0 win over Inter Milan. Beating one of the strongest teams in Italy at their home ground might be cause for celebration in other cases, but many fans feel this one was a little bit frustrating. At least this puts the team in a solid position before facing FC Barcelona on MD2.

Here are our talking points from the game: