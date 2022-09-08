Goal ranked all Champions League club’s kits — where does Bayern Munich rank?

The website Goal recently ranked all 32 Champions League clubs based on their home and away kits this season. Oddly enough, they didn’t take third kits into consideration, which are widely used by clubs in their Champions League fixtures. Bayern Munich fans were separated this summer with differing opinions on the record champions’ new shirts but Goal seems to have a clear opinion.

Goal gave Bayern Munich a second-best ranking giving the club an overall score of 16/20. They awarded Bayern’s home kit with an 8/10 score. The home kit features horizontal white stripes of differing sizes. Many Bayern kits in the past have opted for stripes, yet they usually feature vertical stripes.

The website equally rated Bayern’s away kits with another 8/10. They agree that the design is simple yet effective. The gold perfectly matches the decade of dominance in German football.

The only club to beat out Bayern Munich for the top spot was the competition’s reigning champions, Real Madrid. Do you agree with their rating of Bayern’s kits?