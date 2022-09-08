Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich is coming off of consecutive draws in the Bundesliga (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Union Berlin) and is facing another team, who will likely be happy to pack eight or nine players into the box in hopes of squeezing out a point on the road — VfB Stuttgart.

Sitting in third place, Bayern Munich will have to find a way to break through offensively, but a lot will depend on who Julian Nagelsmann rolls out as part of his starting XI. Let take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

VfB Stuttgart’s recent form and why Bayern Munich fans should keep an eye on Borna Sosa and Konstantinos Mavropanos

A quick discussion Bayern Munich’s struggles in its past two league games.

Some thoughts on who Nagelsmann might start — and why.

A call for Sadio Mané to take a rest.

A prediction on the match.

