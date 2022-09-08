A new era at RB Leipzig begins...will it be same as the old era?

The next man tasked with trying to take down Bayern Munich for RB Leipzig has been named...and it is former Borussia Mönchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose.

“I know the city, the club and the quality of the squad. The structure and the people here are great — you have everything that you need and everyone here is an absolute professional. I’m looking forward to meeting the squad and getting straight to work,” Rose said (as captured by RB Leipzig’s Twitter account). “We want to change the mood with energy and power to get results. That’s the first task. We’re a team now and we want to be successful together, but the basis has to be there — that’s what we’ll work on together.”

From Rose’s perspective, he has the right tools to work with on the roster.

“The squad is very balanced and has a lot of quality but isn’t particularly large. It will be exciting to see how we get through the intense upcoming weeks. One advantage is that there will be fewer unhappy players.” said Rose. “I identify really strongly with my home, with Leipzig. It’s never easy to take on a role in the public eye in your home city. The people here expect a lot from the club and from me. Things will change a bit for me and I’ll be judged on results. But my family and I area really pleased and proud of my new position.”

Die Roten Bullen CEO Oliver Mintzlaff acknowledged that sacking Domenico Tedesco was not painless — nor expected — but it was necessary.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to part ways with Domenico Tedesco. He achieved fantastic things with our young club and he deserves our greatest respect and gratitude. We wish him all the best, he’s an excellent coach. However, we felt towards the end of last season that we weren’t having the development that we wanted. Our game was lacking attractiveness and dynamism. Recently we’ve had some difficult games and the negative trend was continuing,” Mintzlaff said. “We’ve learnt from the past seasons and acted accordingly. We had a stroke of luck that Marco Rose was available and agreed to join us at short notice. He is a perfect fit because he is very congruent with the club’s fundamental aims.”