Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich emerges from Inter Milan clash with quite the black eye

Inter Milan may have been the team to emerge with their pride bruised after their 0-2 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, but it was Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich sporting one heck of a black eye after the match.

I’m not even sure when or how this happened, but apparently it came from one of his scraps with Inter striker Lautaro Martínez. Perhaps that explains this heated interaction:

But Bayern’s indefatigable honey badger in central midfield isn’t going to let his gnarly new face decor get in the way of his game time, as he relayed to Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl:

Joshua Kimmich gibt trotz dick geschwollenem Auge Entwarnung: „Mir geht’s gut… bis Samstag bin ich wieder fit!“ — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) September 7, 2022

Joshua Kimmich gives the all-clear despite a swollen eye: “I’m fine... I’ll be fit again by Saturday!”

(Editor’s Note: Before the translation, we were fearing some other type of injury had occurred)

That’s all well and good, but hopefully Kimmich will be slated for early rotation again — as he was last weekend, when he logged just 62 minutes in Bayern’s 1-1 draw to Union Berlin. Bayern play their Saturday match this week against VfB Stuttgart, currently mid-table in the Bundesliga, but next Tuesday it’s FC Barcelona — and erstwhile Bayern frontman Robert Lewandowski — coming to town.

Kimmich will be raring to go, as he is every match. The man does not like to rest. It’s down to his coaches and physios to reign him in enough to keep him fully fit and fresh, especially for the most important clashes, as the run of fixtures becomes more and more unrelenting.

