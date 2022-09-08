Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi laments lost opportunities in Champions League loss to Bayern Munich

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi never questioned his team’s effort in its 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, but the 46-year-old knows the Nerazzurri must be better in the return leg.

For Inzaghi, the early minutes of the game were a bad sign of things to come.

“In the first 20 minutes we lost many duels against an intense, extraordinary team - one of the best in Europe. After the first goal, where we had to do better as a team, we created many potential chances but we missed several last passes unfortunately,” Inzaghi told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We brought more pressure in the second half and had opportunities to reopen it. It is clear that you have to play the perfect match against such opponents, we were facing a team of the highest quality, among the best three in Europe in my opinion.”

Things probably won’t be easier unless Bayern Munich is resting safely atop the table. Otherwise, Inter Milan will have to prepare to face the best of Bayern Munich once more.

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

As always, we appreciate all the support!