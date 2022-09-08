Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan: German media player ratings

Bayern Munich have brushed Inter Milan aside in the Champions League on Wednesday, getting their European campaign started off on the right foot. German media outlets Bild and kicker chimed in with individual ratings for all players — as carried by @iMiaSanMia. Who starred? Who needs to be better? Let’s take a look:

Bayern’s ratings, on a 1-5 scale (1 being best), side by side below (Bild — kicker). Plus, some rosy-colored commentary to accompany:

Sadio Mané (4 — 3.5): Feels harsh, but I get it. When Mané does most of his work off the ball and doesn’t join in on the end product, it’s the slightly missed connections with his teammates that stick out. I’d give a 2.5.

Leroy Sané (1 — 1.5): Easy MOTM. Magical. Mesmeric. Magnificent.

Thomas Müller (2 — 3): As I noted in the Match Observations report from this game, I was impressed with Müller’s role and his display.

Kingsley Coman (2 — 3): I’d probably lean towards kicker’s harsher grade here. Coman had opportunities to be more judicious as a playmaker.

Joshua Kimmich (2 — 2): After that assist to Sané? Whew! 1.5 at least.

Marcel Sabitzer (3 — 3): Felt like a nondescript performance, though by no means worthy of censure.

Alphonso Davies (4 — 3.5): Not his brightest day of involvements in attack, but again harsh. I might venture as high as a 3.

Lucas Hernández (3 — 3): Really?! I suppose there was his wild giveaway late in the game. Still wouldn’t go higher than 2.

Matthijs de Ligt (3 — 2.5): Perhaps I’m the only one very impressed with the job Bayern’s defense did all day when they were called upon. De Ligt’s a 2 for me, minimum. He’s coming into his own now.

Benjamin Pavard (2 — 3): I think Bild has the right idea here. Pavard wasn’t hassled as much as the central defenders, and he didn’t get into as advanced positions by scheme — but he was quietly rock solid and involved in the build-up. Sofascore has him 87/94 on passing, most in either category in the back line.

What did you think of these ratings — Bild's, kicker's, mine?

