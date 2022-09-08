Matthijs de Ligt comments on Bayern Munich’s performance against Inter Milan, praises Leroy Sané

Bayern Munich’s “leader at the back”, Dutch international Matthijs de Ligt had a fantastic game against Inter Milan in Bayern’s opener game of the Champions League. The Bavarians emerged victorious, winning 2-0 against the Nerazzurri and De Ligt finds his fantastic performance rewarded in the form of a clean sheet.

De Ligt is no stranger to playing in the San Siro — he spent three years in Juventus and it’s always a game of high stakes whether against the Nerazzurri or the Rossoneri, AC Milan. “It’s always good to win here in Milan,” he said. He then went on to say that the first game of the group stage is always important and of course, Bayern made the game count.

Commenting on the sporadic drops in intensity, De Ligt believes that Bayern’s strength lies in their intensity. “We have a very good team. Our strength is our intensity, if that drops a bit, we struggle - so we have to make sure we keep the intensity high throughout the game,” he said, pointing out that the team’s scattered drops in intensity should be avoided, so as to keep the intensity and subsequently, the performance, at the highest level.

Leroy Sané, who is often at the receiving end of criticism at Bayern Munich, showed his merit, by scoring the first goal and more or less, the second one as well. De Ligt showered his praise on the German international.

“Today he was amazing, he had a lot of chances. The goal was amazing, great first touch and finish. The second goal was actually his goal, he had a really great game,” the Dutchman said, appreciating Sané.

