Julian Nagelsmann hails Bayern Munich’s attacking flexibility, “important” triumph over Inter Milan

Bayern Munich swept aside Serie A giants Inter Milan in a 2-0 win to open the Bavarians’ Champions League group stage account. It was a strong showing from the team, and head coach Julian Nagelsmann was the first to give his squad plaudits.

“I’m very happy with the performance today,” Nagelsmann said after the game, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “We had a phase of ten minutes each half where we gave the opponent space. But overall we absolutely deserved the win. It was important to start with three points.”

If it was a familiar result — Bayern’s nineteenth Champions League season-opening win in a row — it came with a new-look up top for the Bavarians.

After Robert Lewandowski’s transfer window departure to FC Barcelona (who are Bayern’s next opponents in the group stage), Nagelsmann has reverted to his preferred tactical setup, which he utilized with success while at TSG Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig. Gone is the classic #9 that defined Bayern for a generation but in its place two forwards with width in their skill-set.

“We have many flexible players upfront that can combine very well,” Nagelsmann continued approvingly.

But it wasn’t only the danger spells afforded to Inter’s attack in each half. Bayern’s own free-flowing front four — today Sadio Mané, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané, and Kingsley Coman — are still needing to hone their teamwork and find their footing.

“It’s always nice to score goals and win games,” Nagelsmann reflected, while emphasizing the need for continual striving. “There’s certainly still room for improvement and moments where we can do better. We’re working on it every day in training.”

