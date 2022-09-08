Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Inter Milan 0-2 Bayern Munich (Champions League)

So Bayern Munich open their account in the Champions League with a solid 2-0 win over Inter Milan. Beating one of the strongest teams in Italy at their home ground might be cause for celebration in other cases, but many fans feel this one was a little bit frustrating. At least this puts the team in a solid position before facing FC Barcelona on MD2.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Why a good result is also a disappointing performance from Bayern Munich.

How Julian Nagelsmann decided to set up the team — in a 4-2-3-1, and its merits and disadvantages.

Contrasting performances from Kingsley Coman and Sadio Mane.

Frustration at Kingsley Coman’s final ball.

How the two flanks felt incredibly imbalanced, with the right flank preferred by both Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller.

A rare poor performance from Alphonso Davies.

Praising Leroy Sane for an excellent performance, and contrasting it against his game vs Union.

Why Joshua Kimmich needs to be acknowledged more.

The difference between Leon Goretzka and Marcel Sabitzer in midfield and why the German sometimes offers more.

Matthijs de Ligt’s clumsy but solid defending style.

Is Manuel Neuer (gasp) starting to decline?

How a lack of goals should worry the Bayern Munich fanbase heading into the next set of games.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.