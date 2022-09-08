Does FC Barcelona pay Robert Lewandowski more than Bayern Munich did?

When Robert Lewandowski left Bayern Munich for FC Barcelona in unfavorable circumstances, many theorized that money was the reason behind the Polish striker’s unusual desire to move to Catalonia. Now, we can see if there’s any truth to that.

Spanish radio station “Cadena Ser” (via Sport Bild) apparently revealed Lewy’s contract details in their program “Què T’hi Jugues”, and it was decided that Lewy deserves that cash. In that leak is his basic salary and a…termination clause? Make of that what you will.

The report said that Lewy will earn different salaries throughout his four years in Spain. Let me preface this by saying that the amounts listed are all in net. This year, he earns 10 million euros; the next year (year 2) he will earn 13 million; the year after that (year 3), 16 million; and the last year (year 4), back down to 10 million.

At Bayern, Lewy was the undisputed top earner with a gross annual salary of 24 to 26 million. At Barca, he’s only seventh at a weekly net salary of 192,300 euros (roughly 10 million a year). The website “FC Barcelona Latest News” says that the undisputed top earner is ex-Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembélé who earns 343,000 euros per week (17.8 million per year).

The most interesting thing here is the termination clause, where Barcelona can terminate Lewy’s contract after three years if he doesn’t play enough games. To be specific: if Lewy plays less than 55% of all games in the third season, Barca can terminate his contract. That looks unlikely as the prolific Pole has played all 90 minutes of all games so far, scoring five in the progress.