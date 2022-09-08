Matthijs de Ligt sees no issue fitting into Bayern Munich’s successful culture

It was no secret that there was mutual interest between Bayern Munich and Matthijs de Ligt for quite a few years now.

When that interest evolve into the legitimate possibility for a transfer earlier this summer, De Ligt knew he wanted to join the Bavarians.

More than anything, Bayern Munich’s culture of success and rich history of being committed to winning made the match a perfect fit.

“Bayern have won the league ten years in a row, but they don’t stop: the way they train here, guys like Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, everyone who has played here for a long time and winning six to seven titles, that’s more than impressive,” De Ligt told Bayern Munich club magazine Säbener51 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “They set a good example for the rest of the team that you have to be like that to win. Here you can feel every day that they really want the 11th title in a row.”

Based on his attitude and performances so far, De Ligt seems to completely all-in on the club’s culture.

