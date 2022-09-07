Match awards from Bayern Munich's 2-0 Champions League victory against Inter Milan

Bayern Munich faced up against Serie A rivals Inter Milan as they look to start off the 2022-2023 Champions League campaign off to a hot start. Here is our individual player awards from today’s match, plus the customary tip of the hat to an opponent who gave it their all — lets get into it.

Jersey Swap: André Onana

Inter Milan did their keeper no favors tonight. Consistently letting Bayern Munich pepper the ex-Ajax keeper, Onana did his best Yann Sommer impression tonight and frankly if it was not for a stupid own-goal, Onana would have kept Bayern Munich to one goal on 11 shots on goal which which a fantastic number of saves. Without Onana, Bayern most likely score at least four against Inter Milan. So tip of the cap to you, Onana.

Der Kaiser: Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt rivaled Lucas Hernandez for Der Kaiser this game as both proved to be stalwarts defensively and both came up with clutch defensive moves inside Manuel Neuer’s box. De Ligt proved tonight that the transfer fee Bayern Munich paid for him was well worth it as he showcased his ability to work with Hernandez and be a vital CB for Bayern Munich moving forward.

Fußballgott: Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich’s pass on Leroy Sané’s goal was just beautiful. We all know Kimmich has had some performance struggles over the past two years but this game was yet another reminder that Kimmich is still one of the best midfielders in the world. His passing was concise and exceptional as well as the pressure he put on Inter Milan’s midfield.

Der Bomber: Thomas Müller

Müller was his prototypical Raumdeuter against Inter Milian’s backline and midfield. While Jamal Musiala has been making the push to being a automatic starter under Nagelsmann, Müller showed tonight once again how he is arguably Bayern’s most indispensable player. His ability to track back defensively while also being a pivot point to build the attack was on full display as he proved a vital aspect of the numerous opportunities bayern got against Inter Milan.

Meister of the Match: Leroy Sané

Has the pre-ACL version of Leroy Sané finally appeared for Bayern Munich and Julian Nagelsmann? His goal halfway through the first half was a brilliant combination of a world-class Kimmich pass and an even better set of touches by Sané to get around André Onana to put it in the back of the net. Even after his goal, Sané was all over the place stretching Inter’s backline while consistently finding Müller, Sabitzer et al in open space and constantly creating opportunities for Bayern to score. This was Sané’s match, and I’m here to hope it's a good sign of what is to come.

But the moment of magic? The real moment of magic? The game clinching second goal in the 66th minute. His build up and one touch football with Kingsley Coman? Utterly beautiful. Before you say anything, yes I know it was an own goal. But that own goal does not occur without the technical ability of Sané.

