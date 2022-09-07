Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala names the hottest teams in Europe right now

As Bayern Munich begin their Champions League campaign with a game away in Milan against Inter Milan, German international Jamal Musiala names the hottest teams in Europe right now. Of course, Bayern are among that list.

In an interview with Sport Bild (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia), Musiala touts the teams of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. “The team that Pep Guardiola built at Manchester City is unbelievable. PSG have had a good start too. Real Madrid want to defend the title,” the youngster said. Interestingly, none of Bayern’s opponents in Group C have made the list.

City are currently placed second in the table after six games unbeaten in the Premier League and beat Sevilla FC 4-0 in their opener game in Group G in the Champions League. Borussia Dortmund alumnus Erling Haaland is firing away at will, with ten goals in the league and looks unstoppable.

Real Madrid have looked fantastic in La Liga, having won all four of their games and sitting atop the table. They also beat Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC 3-0 quite convincingly.

PSG look polished and brilliant under manager Christopher Galtier. Placed first in the Ligue 1 table, with 16 points from six games, they are an extremely in-form side. The star-studded team beat Juventus 2-1 with Kylian Mbappe scoring a brace.