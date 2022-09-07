Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer comfortable no matter who starts in the central midfield

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer understands how hectic this part of the schedule will be. Bundesliga...Champions League...DFB-Pokal...World Cup, there will be a massive slate of game for nearly everyone on the Rekordmeister’s roster.

Knowing that, Neuer was non-committal about who he preferred to start alongside Joshua Kimmich in the central midfield — Leon Goretzka or Marcel Sabitzer.

Sabitzer has been outstanding this season as Goretzka has been nursing a knee injury, but now the Germany international is back and ready to play.

“We’re glad Leon is back. It was a long way back, he is an important player for us. Marcel is doing very well, especially defensively. We didn’t concede too many chances and goals, that’s to his credit too. We’re happy to have him,” Neuer said at the press conference for the match (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

This is one of Julian Nagelsmann’s first big choices to make for this season and no matter who is selected, the critics will be readying their takes on why it was wrong...or right.

