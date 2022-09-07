 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann embracing role as a Champions League favorite

The manager is not shying away from any labels.

By CSmith1919
1. FC Union Berlin v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann cannot wait to get started in the Champions League against Inter Milan.

“The Champions League is always special. I’ve never been to San Siro as a coach. I’m looking forward to the game and the stadium. It’s going to be an important game. A good start is important. I’m confident that we’ll do well tomorrow,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Bayern Munich is and should always be a favorite for the Champions League title. A club of this size and history should always have the ambition to be favorite.”

As for who might get the call for Bayern Munich, Nagelsmann left a couple of spots open-ended.

“I’ve made a few decisions, but not for all XI yet. We have players at a similar level so we can switch without having a big drop in performance. Leon is a candidate to start, though he was injured for long and hasn’t been able to train much with the team,” said Nagelsmann. “Inter are very experienced. They have a very good coach and a lot of individual quality. With Romelu Lukaku, of course, an important striker will be missing. In midfield they have three types of players. They will sometimes defend deep, but also defend high in situations.”

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our podcast? In our latest episode, we previewed the upcoming clash vs Inter Milan and also talked about Bayern’s recent struggles in attack. Listen to it below or at this link.

