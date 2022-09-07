Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann looking toward Lucas Hernandez and Sadio Mané to make an impact against Inter Milan

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann will roll out his lineup soon and if his comments from his press conference mean anything, both Sadio Mané and Lucas Hernandez should feature in the Champions League match against Inter Milan.

“I expect Sadio to bring in his experience, to score, assist and lead by example. He is not an extremely loud speaker, but as a good character he can lead the group. He should play like he always does, then we’ll all be very happy,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “(Lucas) is a very good guy and very important on the pitch. He’s an aggressive defender, he loves to defend. He has also developed very well with the ball. I would like him to be a bit more of a goal threat in set pieces. I really enjoy working with him”

Hernandez sounds like he is amped up for the game as well.

“We’ve been waiting for this game. We’re ready for it and looking forward to the start of the Champions League. The atmosphere is really very, very good. We trained with a lot of energy and aggressiveness. We want to play a good game tomorrow and win,” Hernandez said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

