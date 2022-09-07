Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

In the Champions League, you start from scratch every year. That’s a good thing in this case, as Bayern Munich fans want to forget last season’s campaign as soon as possible. Manuel Neuer says that this team is a favorite to win the whole competition. We’ll see how true that is in this game against Inter Milan.

Inter are one of the best sides in Serie A. They have a solid 3-5-2 system and a good coach in Simone Inzaghi. Julian Nagelsmann, however, has a team full of superstar players. With the likes of Thomas Muller, Sadio Mane, Jamal Musiala, and Joshua Kimmich, he is expected to come away from the San Siro with a win. Anything less bodes ill for Bayern’s chances this season, especially with the group being as packed as it is. A strong start is needed.

It’s Bayern time.

While you're waiting for the game, why not check out our podcast? In our latest episode, we previewed the clash vs Inter Milan and also talked about Bayern's recent struggles in attack.

Match Info

Location: San Siro, Milan, Italy

Time: 9:00 pm local time, 3:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: Paramount+, Find Your Country

