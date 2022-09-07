Inter Milan’s Hakan Çalhanoğlu looking for a bounce back effort against Bayern Munich in the Champions League

Ahead of its Champions League match against Bayern Munich, Inter Milan dropped its derby 3-2 to AC Milan in Serie A — which was not exactly the way the Nerazzurri wanted to enter such a key juncture of the season.

“We lost the derby because of mistakes we made. We have analyzed them. We are motivated for the Champions League, it’s another level - you have to be ready for such big games,” said Inter Milan attacking midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I know Bayern well, I played against them many times. They always want to dominate the games, they are strong and dynamic. They are very quick in transition so we have to stay focused.”

Çalhanoğlu wants to move past the AC Milan match and hopes the team can build on how it performed during the Champions League last season.

“Last year we dominated against Real Madrid and Liverpool, but we made small mistakes that changed the games. We analyzed these mistakes, we have to stay focused. We analyzed everything with the coach and staff,” Çalhanoğlu said.

