Bayern Munich’s Brazzo tries to throw cold water on Harry Kane rumors

Bayern Munich’s rumored interest in Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has caused a bit of a stir over the last few days.

Things might have peaked when club CEO Oliver Kahn reportedly backed the move.

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić might have sensed that the furor was building and attempted to slow things down a bit.

In speaking to Tz journalist Philipp Kessler, Salihamidžić tried to douse the rumor with some cold water...did it work?

“I don’t think Oliver Kahn is forcing a move for him. You can all go down a gear. There’s nothing to it,” Salihamidžić said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Surely, Salihamidžić has a multitude of reasons to try and quiet the noise as soon as possible, not the least of which is that he absolutely does not want this story to become a distraction as the team prepares to face off with Inter Milan.

In addition, and whether the rumor is true or not, Salihamidžić also likely wants to maintain the relationship between the clubs without creating any ill will.