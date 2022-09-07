Referee appointed for Bayern Munich’s Champions League game vs Inter Milan

Clément Turpin has been appointed the referee for Bayern Munich’s Champions League group stage clash with Inter Milan.

Wednesday’s exciting clash at the San Siro will be officiated by the world-class French referee, who is a FIFA listed referee since 2010, and has been an UEFA Elite group referee since 2012.

He has officiated several huge fixtures, such as those from the U-17 World Cup in India in 2017, the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and many more. Most recently, he was appointed for the Europa League final in 2021 between Manchester United and Villareal and the 2022 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

As far as his record with Bayern is concerned, he officiated the fixture against AFC Ajax in 2018, which involved several difficult decisions, involving two red cards and two penalties. Yes, the Thomas Müller red card that involved Nicolás Tagliafico.

He also officiated the infamous 7-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, the 3-0 first leg win against Chelsea FC in 2020, the 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the same year and most recently, the 7-1 win against RB Salzburg in 2022.

