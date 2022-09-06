Thomas Müller speaks ahead of Bayern Munich’s Champions League group stage clash with Inter Milan

Bayern Munich have a huge task ahead of them tomorrow, the Champions League group stage fixture against Inter Milan. The squad is glittered with players who have experience playing such grand fixtures and Thomas Müller is probably the most experienced one among them.

“In a group stage like this, the opening game is simply very important for the feeling and the further course, so as not to come under pressure,” he explained to Tz after the 1-1 draw against Union Berlin in the weekend. Müller also hopes “definitely for a better result” — with respect to the disappointing draw in Berlin.

Müller recalled his previous matches at the San Siro in Milan. “I was allowed to play a few times at the San Siro. It’s no longer the most modern stadium, but I was there as a spectator as a child and I’m still very impressed by the history,” he enthused. “If you’ve ever sat in the upper ring, you know what’s up,” the veteran attacker remarked.

This fixture also marks Müller’s return to the starting XI, after being benched at the start of the Union Berlin game. He then explained the circumstances behind his benching, saying that the entire squad is at the highest level of performance. “You always like to play, but we have already emphasized that in the previous weeks: we are currently at such a high level of performance in the entire squad and are spoiled for choice up front. We’ll continue next week,” he said.

The quarter-final loss to Villareal last season marked a turning point in Bayern, as it resulted in them investing in a blockbuster transfer window and in renewing their motivation and drive for success. “After the disappointing second half of last season, we want to show everyone,” the 32-year-old announced.

The fixture on Wednesday is a starting point for Bayern, who meet a quality opponent in Inter and the next Champions League fixture will be on 13th September against FC Barcelona featuring Robert Lewandowski and co. in the Allianz Arena.