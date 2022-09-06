Report: Justin Janitzek signs professional contract with Bayern Munich

Per Bild’s Tobias Altschäffl, centre-back Justin Janitzek has signed a professional contract with Bayern Munich until 2024.

Janitzek who has been highly promising with the second team, has caught the eye of the higher-ups and will now train more regularly with the first team. The German U1-8 international has been a regular starter for a while now with Bayern II and will continue to play with them and the U-19’s in the youth league.

It was only recently that the likes of Jakob Mayer and David Herold got their call-ups to the first team to play in the Audi US Summer Tour and the young defender will follow suit. Following the departure of Tanguy Nianzou to Sevilla, the spot of the fourth centre-back in the first team is vacant and Janitzek could find himself taking that spot — even Benjamin Pavard who was earlier touted to move to centre-back has remained at right-back. There are high chances that the youngster could feature in the same backline featuring Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Matthijs de Ligt, and players of such caliber.

(It’s amazing that Janitzek could take up Tanguy Nianzou’s spot, but let’s hope he doesn’t end up with the same fate as him.)

Janitzek, so far, has started all ten games for Bayern II in the Regionalliga and scored in Bayern II’s 1-1 draw against Viktoria Aschaffenburg.