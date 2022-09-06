Training updates: Sadio Mané at work and at play; Tel fit for Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan

Bayern Munich once again had a day of rest and rejuvenation on Monday (Happy Labor Day!), with the exception of players working back from injury. Among those is talented young forward Mathys Tel, who made a huge impression in the DFB-Pokal against Viktoria Köln but took a nasty knock to the ankles late on that led to his substitution. Fortunately, he’s back up on his feet, via Bild per @iMiaSanMia:

Mathys Tel is fit for Wednesday's game against Inter. While the rest of the team had today off, Tel completed a 42-minute session alongside rehab coach Thomas Wilhelmi without any problems. The 17-year old will train with the team tomorrow [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/0hJQQMX3RK — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 5, 2022

Bayern have been hit with a minor run of injuries lately, so any news on this front is good news. It’s nothing severe, but a number of players in attack — namely Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Serge Gnabry — are all returning from various injuries themselves, just as the run of games gets heavy. Could Tel be a candidate for significant minutes on Wednesday?

Meanwhile, Sunday’s training included an open session for the fans — a chance for the Bavarian faithful to interact with and get autographs from their favorite players. Sadio Mané had a good time:

Sadio Mané signed autographs to the fans for 105 minutes today! The Senegalese took the time for every single fan - signing autographs for everyone, taking selfies and even joking with some [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/liVU2krggb — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 4, 2022

But it wasn’t all play for the Senegalese forward. Bild snapped this shot of Mané in deep discussion with the coaches as he continues his crash-course integration into the Bayern XI. It hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing, but the splash signing from Liverpool FC has still fit in as quickly and as well, on and off the field, as anyone could have anticipated for someone who only arrived this transfer window.

Mané in a long chat with coaches Julian Nagelsmann, Dino Toppmöller and Xaver Zembrod before today's training [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/xj7O7ElRWy — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 4, 2022

With the day off especially, it’ll have been a quick turnaround to Champions League group stage action. Bayern know they can’t afford to drop points against Inter Milan on Wednesday. Time to get locked and loaded.