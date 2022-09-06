Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané amazed by reaction from German kids

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané can see the massive attention he has gotten in Germany through the media and overall crowd reactions, but the response that has amazed him the most is from kids.

“The fact that kids climb trees to watch me in training motivates me a lot, of course. I want to do my best here every day in training and in games — for the team and the fans,” Mané told Bayern Munich club magazine Säbener 51 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “As a child, I still remember that I also admired great players - I wanted to be like them. It’s therefore very important to me to make kids happy with my game. Kids, as they say, are the most honest critics.”

So...who were some of Mané’s idols growing up? Let him tell you — even if he doesn’t believe that he has reached that level of stardom just yet.

“My idols back then were Ronaldinho and El Hadji Diouf from Senegal. They were outstanding players. I watched videos of them for hours and tried to imitate them,” Mané said. “I don’t see myself as a world star at all. I just care about being part of the team. I’ll do anything for that. I want to push my teammates to the limit: scoring goals, providing assists and winning games. I’m here to do my absolute best for Bayern Munich.”