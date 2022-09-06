Karl-Heinz Rummenigge not ready to name Bayern Munich as favorites in the Champions League just yet

Bayern Munich legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge likes what he has seen from the team this season, but it not yet ready to anoint the Bavarians as the favorites to win the Champions League for this season.

“I think that’s too early to say. If you were to go by the squads, then Manchester City, PSG or Chelsea, who have been incredibly active on the transfer market in recent years, should actually win every year,” Rummenigge said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “I think everything has to fit. And it’s important that things work well in the dressing room, that the players are harmoniously loyal and friendly. A team spirit cannot be replaced by any individual quality.”

In recent weeks, Bayern Munich suffered through uneven performances against Borussia Mönchengladbach and Union Berlin, but now will have to put its focus on the big Inter Milan tilt on Wednesday.

Can Bayern Munich get back to clicking on all cylinders once more?