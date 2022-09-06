Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich to talk with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane in January as Oliver Kahn backs move; Manuel Neuer, Julian Nagelsmann plot for Inter Milan; Rafinha wants Bundesliga return; Alexander Nübel honored; and MORE!

Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane seems to take a slight twist or turn every day,

According to Calcio In Pillole transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, Bayern Munich is planning to hold talks with Kane in January — likely in hopes of setting up an early signing for next summer:

Bayern Munich are planning to hold talks with Tottenham in January for Harry Kane.



️ Tottenham want to extend the contract of the English striker, but Kane does not rule out the possibility of moving to another team.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn supports the plan of the club pursuing Kane:

I’m sort of fascinated by this whole situation. Part of me would love to see what Kane could do in Bavaria, but another part of me thinks it is extremely unrealistic. It’s hard to imagine Tottenham Hotspur letting him go, but maybe Kane wants to make one last run in having a chance for European glory — something he might not have with his current club.

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer thinks he knows exactly how Inter Milan is going to approach the Champions League tilt this week.

“Inter are an intelligent side who can defend very well, but I think they will be more likely to come out and play than Union Berlin,” Neuer said. “That way we can try to steal the ball in midfield and it’ll be a shorter run to the opposition goal.”

Bayern Munich once again could not find a way past Borussia Mönchengladbach and settled for a draw, but rebounded with a nice win over Viktoria Köln in the DFB-Pokal.

Even with all of the action on the pitch, there was still a lot to talk about off of it. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Assessing the club’s performances against Gladbach and Viktoria Köln.

Bayern Munich’s depth is incredible.

It’s a matter of time before Matthijs de Ligt is an anointed full-time starter.

Daydreaming about a Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City Champions League finale.

A look at Bayern Munich’s transfer window.

Former Bayern Munich right-back Rafinha wants to return to the Bundesliga.

“I want to go back to the Bundesliga and end my career in the Bundesliga. I can play for another two to three years, I’m fit. I played in the Bundesliga for 15 years,” said Rafinha. “The Bundesliga is a great league, and the second division is also very good. The second Bundesliga isn’t a problem either.”

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is not thinking Inter Milan will be a pushover.

“Inter play a bit differently. They have nice movements, but I won’t go into details now, otherwise they might do something different. However, I don’t think Inter will limit themselves to just defending. Our energy level must be like that of the previous games,” Nagelsmann said.

It’s happened again. After an amazing start to the season, Bayern Munich have suffered a second consecutive draw to Union Berlin, putting an end to the perceived invincibility of this side. With Champions League games starting up again, it’s a very bad time for Julian Nagelsmann to hit a bump in the road.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Bayern Munich draw yet again thanks to some staunch defending by Union Berlin. Should that concern us? (Answer: Yes.)

Addressing Nagelsmann’s choice to have a lack of width on the pitch.

Why this Union game result differs greatly from what happened against Gladbach.

Sadio Mane’s terrible, not-good, very bad game. Is the honeymoon over?

The problem with Leroy Sane today.

Addressing the rest of the forward line and their issues.

Why Julian Nagelsmann needs to bring the unpredictability back to Bayern’s attack.

Pointing out a few good performances — Matthijs de Ligt and Marcel Sabitzer.

Juventus might be lining itself up to make a run for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino:

Juventus are set to reignite previous interest in Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. Firmino’s contract has less than 12 months to run and, as it stands, the Brazilian would be able to agree a move to a foreign club as a free agent next season from January 1.

Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel was named to WhoScored.com’s “Ligue 1 Team of the Week”:

Conversely, no Bayern Munich players made WhoScored.com’s “Bundesliga Team of the Week”:

